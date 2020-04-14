PREVIOUS|
News

Crunchyroll announces ‘Grand Alliance’ anime-inspired mobile game

Apr 14, 2020

9:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll has announced Grand Alliance, a new anime-inspired mobile game.

Crunchyroll is partnering with VIZ Media and Gaudium on the game.

Grand Alliance offers real-time battles with a squad of three heroes fighting against enemies. The game includes several skills and ultimate attacks to destroy enemies. Additionally, players can equip abilities and equipment depending on their playstyle. There’s also a player-versus-player arena.

Grand Alliance is releasing on Android and iOS devices. Pre-registration is available at this link.

Related Articles

News

Apr 14, 2020

1:20 PM EDT

You can finally move downloaded Switch games to an SD card

Resources

Apr 10, 2020

5:07 PM EDT

Dean Daley’s social distancing boredom guide

News

Apr 14, 2020

6:30 PM EDT

Canadian stars team up for Call of Duty: Warzone competition

Comments