Crunchyroll announces ‘Grand Alliance’ anime-inspired mobile game

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll has announced Grand Alliance, a new anime-inspired mobile game.
Crunchyroll is partnering with VIZ Media and Gaudium on the game.
Grand Alliance offers real-time battles with a squad of three heroes fighting against enemies. The game includes several skills and ultimate attacks to destroy enemies. Additionally, players can equip abilities and equipment depending on their playstyle. There’s also a player-versus-player arena.
Grand Alliance is releasing on Android and iOS devices. Pre-registration is available at this link.
