Ubisoft’s Hello Spring Sale offers games up to 80 percent off

The Ubisoft Store’s Hello Spring Sale offers games up to 80 percent off.
Ubisoft’s sale is available until March 25th, 2020, and offers discounts on the developer’s hit games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.
It’s important to note that you need a Ubisoft account to purchase games and that there’s a shipping cost of $9.99 on orders under $80. Of course, PC players will avoid this cost as they’re copy will be a downloadable code.
Here are some of the on-sale discounts below in Canadian dollars.
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: now $12, was $29.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: now $26.40, was $79.99
- UNO: now $4.05, was $13.49
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition: now $30, was $119.99
- Watch Dogs 2: now $16.62, was $66.49
Check out more of the games on the company’s website, here.
