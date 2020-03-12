PREVIOUS
News

Ubisoft’s Hello Spring Sale offers games up to 80 percent off

The sale is available until March 25th

Mar 12, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

The Ubisoft Store’s Hello Spring Sale offers games up to 80 percent off.

Ubisoft’s sale is available until March 25th, 2020, and offers discounts on the developer’s hit games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. 

It’s important to note that you need a Ubisoft account to purchase games and that there’s a shipping cost of $9.99 on orders under $80. Of course, PC players will avoid this cost as they’re copy will be a downloadable code.

Here are some of the on-sale discounts below in Canadian dollars.

  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: now $12, was $29.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: now $26.40, was $79.99
  • UNO: now $4.05, was $13.49
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition: now $30, was $119.99
  • Watch Dogs 2: now $16.62, was $66.49

Check out more of the games on the company’s website, here.

Related Articles

News

Feb 11, 2020

9:06 PM EST

Xbox running major 2K, Capcom and Ubisoft publisher sale

News

Mar 11, 2020

10:45 AM EDT

E3 2020 has officially been cancelled

News

Mar 10, 2020

8:03 PM EDT

Try out the Animal Crossing New Horizons map editor prior to March 20th

News

Jan 10, 2020

10:29 AM EST

Ubisoft’s 2020 Assassin’s Creed rumoured to be a cross-gen, co-op viking adventure

Comments