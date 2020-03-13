RBC introduces government ID verification with mobile app

RBC customers who open a personal chequing account in a branch now have more secure identity verification methods.
Announced March 12th, the RBC mobile app now offers AI to check the user’s government-issued ID to protect against fraud and to keep your information more secure. The app’s AI now understands the features and characteristics of a person’s driver’s license and passport.
Furthermore, when a customer scans their ID through the mobile app the information is automatically entered in their account profile. When it becomes apart of the user’s account profile, the details are then stored and protected the same way RBC treats all personal information.
Additionally, the bank plans to launch the ability to open accounts online by allowing clients to take selfies to verify their identities against their government issue ID on file.
“As we make our clients’ everyday banking experience easier, we continue to be guided by the imperatives of trust and security. Verifying and protecting our clients’ identities is among the most important things we do,” says Peter Tilton, SVP, Digital at RBC. “The world-class technology underpinning these features will better protect clients from fraud caused by identity and document forgery and give them an unparalleled account opening experience.”
