Samsung releases official Galaxy Buds+ iPhone app before launch

At this point, it doesn’t even feel like Samsung is trying.
The South Korean tech giant has now accidentally leaked its upcoming Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds.
Very Samsung if you, Samsung. pic.twitter.com/4aYXNw6AsS
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 4, 2020
In the Apple App Store, the company has added Galaxy Buds+ app a full week before their assumed official announcement on February 11th. The app has since been pulled from the App Store.
The listing doesn’t reveal a lot of new details about the earbuds but does confirm their design and naming.
Previous rumours about the Galaxy Buds+ indicate they lack active noise-cancellation, that they sport a larger 85mAh battery and that their sound quality will be improved.
I’ve been using the original Galaxy Buds, and I definitely think noise-cancellation is needed. While unlikely, hopefully these leaks are incorrect and Samsung plans to include the feature in the earbuds.
Source: Max Weinbach (MaxWinebach)
