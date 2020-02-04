PREVIOUS
Samsung releases official Galaxy Buds+ iPhone app before launch

It's almost like Samsung isn't even trying to hide its upcoming products anymore

At this point, it doesn’t even feel like Samsung is trying.

The South Korean tech giant has now accidentally leaked its upcoming Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds.

In the Apple App Store, the company has added Galaxy Buds+ app a full week before their assumed official announcement on February 11th. The app has since been pulled from the App Store.

The listing doesn’t reveal a lot of new details about the earbuds but does confirm their design and naming.

Previous rumours about the Galaxy Buds+ indicate they lack active noise-cancellation, that they sport a larger 85mAh battery and that their sound quality will be improved.

I’ve been using the original Galaxy Buds, and I definitely think noise-cancellation is needed. While unlikely, hopefully these leaks are incorrect and Samsung plans to include the feature in the earbuds.

Source: Max Weinbach (MaxWinebach)

