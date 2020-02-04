Microsoft, Invest Ottawa and Bayview Yards join forces to launch startup program

Microsoft has joined forces with Invest Ottawa and Bayview Yards in a strategic collaboration to kick-start startup and scaleup success in Canada’s capital.
Invest Ottawa is the lead economic development agency for knowledge-based industries, while Bayview Yards is Ottawa’s “one-stop business acceleration shop.” The two organizations will launch the Microsoft for Startups program in Ottawa.
Microsoft for Startups helps eligible startups build and scale their companies and facilitates access to technical and business resources that are typically out of reach for early-stage companies. Additionally, it enables entrepreneurs to leverage Microsoft’s cloud services, enterprise sales team and partner ecosystem to market their solutions globally.
The program builds on development capabilities, programs and services already offered by Invest Ottawa and Bayview Yards.
Further, Microsoft and Invest Ottawa will collaborate on joint marketing strategies, as well as onsite office hours for founders, webinars and events. Invest Ottawa will run a startup showcase series to attract eligible companies to the Microsoft for Startups program with a focus on women and underrepresented founders.
“The technology eco-system has yielded outstanding Canadian success stories for decades. We are incredibly proud to join forces with invest Ottawa to help accelerate growth in our nation’s capital,” said Microsoft Canada’s president, Kevin Peesker in a press release.
Peesker joined Ottawa mayor Jim Watson along with Microsoft’s general manager of startups and partner experience, Jeana Jorgensen, Invest Ottawa’s president and CEO Michael Tremblay and over 200 founders, funders and partners to celebrate the launch.
