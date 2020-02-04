Bandai Namco reveals ‘One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!!’ for Android and iOS

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!!, the first-ever mobile puzzle game based on the popular One Piece anime series.
The free-to-play game will re-tell the story of the anime while featuring the ‘match-3’ style of gameplay made popular in the likes of Candy Crush. Characters like Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Robin and Law will each have unique abilities that can be used to help you clear tiles — in this case, candies themed after the One Piece cast.
Outside of the puzzles, players can decorate their own islands with unlocked treasures and share gifts, compare scores and more online with others.
Bon! Bon! Journey!! will launch on Android and iOS sometime later this year. Google Play Store pre-registration is now open.
