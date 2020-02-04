Sony PlayStation 5 website launch suggests announcement is incoming

Sony has quietly launched a PlayStation 5 (PS5) homepage, adding fuel to the rumours that the gaming giant could have plans to hold a February reveal event for its upcoming next-gen console.
As it stands right now, both U.K. and German versions of the website are live, though attempts to access a U.S. or Canadian site result in a 404 page.
The landing page initially allowed users to sign up to receive PS5 related announcements directly to their email inbox. However, it appears Sony removed the sign-up section from the site.
“We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5,” reads text on the website.
“[B]ut we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.”
It’s unclear if the page went live early, or if Sony planned this quiet rollout. The company is expected to hold a launch event for its next-generation console in February, similar to how it first showed off the PlayStation 4 back in 2013.
During a recent earnings call, Sony said that it still hasn’t decided how much the PlayStation 5 will cost, stating that pricing will be based on how much Microsoft ends up charging for its next-gen console, the Xbox Series X.
While the Xbox One had an undeniably rocky release back in 2013, one of the most significant issues surrounding the console was the fact that it cost $100 more than the PS4 at launch. While pricing obviously wasn’t the only cause of initial slow sales for Microsoft’s console — it’s launch lineup was weak, the controversy surrounding DRM was still brewing and many people had no interest in Kinect 2.0 — it was a significant factor.
We’ll have more on Sony’s PS5 reveal launch event in the coming weeks.
Source: Reddit Via: GamesRadar
