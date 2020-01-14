Investigation into false Pickering nuclear plant emergency alert to be made public

Ontario’s Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said the investigation into the false emergency alert about the Pickering nuclear plant will be made public.
The Ontario government sent out a mass alert notifying residents of an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station on January 12th, which was confirmed to have been a mistake.
“It is definitely unacceptable. I want to know exactly what happened on Sunday morning. I do not anticipate that this will be a long, drawn-out investigation,” Jones told reporters on January 13th, as reported by The Hamilton Spectator.
“This has never happened in the history of the tests that they do every day — twice a day — but I do want to know exactly all of the issues related to it, whether it was one human error or whether there were a series of things, I don’t want to guess,” she said.
The alert was meant to be sent to an internal list as part of a test, but ended up being sent to every resident in Ontario through the province’s emergency reporting system.
Jones said that the findings from officials will be shared with Ontario residents. It is currently unknown how long the investigation will take, but Jones believes that it won’t take long.
Source: The Hamilton Spectator
