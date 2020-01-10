Exploration-shooter No Way Home comes to Apple Arcade

Apple is still adding new titles to Apple Arcade.
No Way Home, Australia-based SMG Studio’s beautiful, exploration-focused sidescrolling shooter, is now available on Apple’s subscription game platform.
The game follows the story of a young woman who finds herself thrown into several strange situations. Along with her robot companion, she explores the No Way Home’s procedurally generated universe. The title features over 50 weapons to discover, craft and upgrade, along with 60 unique enemies, according to a recent press release.
The game’s story features dark comedy and draws inspiration from Red Dwarf and The Hitchhikers’ Guide to the Galaxy. No Way Home also features full voice acting, detailed story arcs and a deep back story.
In a press release, SMG Studios says it has plans to continue adding to the game’s cast of characters in future updates.
Apple Arcade is priced at $5.99 CAD per month and includes a one-month free trial. A single Apple Arcade account can be shared with up to five family members. Most Apple Arcade games are playable across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac.
While Apple Arcade’s selection of launch titles wasn’t incredibly impressive at launch, the tech giant has rapidly added a number of new games to the platform over the last few months.
