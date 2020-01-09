Dead Cells is coming to Android in Q3 2020

Adventure-platformer Dead Cells is coming to Android sometime in Q3 2020.
The game made its way to iOS last summer, but its Android release window has remained unknown until now.
The iOS and iPad version of Dead Cells is set to feature controller support and will be priced at $9.99 USD (about $13.06 CAD). It’s likely that the Android version of the game will also be compatible with gamepads and cost a similar amount.
Dead Cells for Android will be released by French publisher Playdigious. If you’re interested in learning when the game will specifically drop, you can sign up for an email alert on the publisher’s website.
Back in late October, Android Police reported that a Play Store listing with a pre-registration number for the game briefly appeared before being eventually removed from Google’s app store.
In Dead Cells, players control a slime-like creature that has taken control of a corpse. The title features several weapons and tools that help players traverse through the game’s procedurally-generated levels as they battle hordes of creatures.
Dead Cells launched on consoles and PC in August 2018.
Via: Android Police
