Mophie’s new 44,400mWh portable battery can give your car a boost

Mophie, a mobile accessory manufacturer owned by case-maker Zagg, has expanded to the automobile market, specifically those who need to a boost when their vehicle’s battery dies.
The ‘Powerstation Go’ is powered by a 44,400mWh battery and comes with spark-proof jumper cables to give your vehicle a charge.
In addition, the Powerstation Go can charge multiple devices at the same time because it features two USB-A ports, a 65-watt AC outlet, can wirelessly charge any Qi-enabled device and fits in your glove box.
As for pricing, this the PowerStation Go is listed as ‘coming soon’ to Canada, and there’s no word yet on specific pricing. In the United States, the device costs $159 USD (approximately $205 CAD).
Source: Zagg
