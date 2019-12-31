PREVIOUS|
News

Huawei Mobile Services gets more functionality

HMS is expected to be a rival to Google Mobile/Play Services

Dec 31, 2019

9:40 AM EST

0 comments

Huawei P30 Pro Amber Sunrise

The beta version of the Huawei Mobile Services 4.0 seems to be on track to be poised as a rival to Google’s Mobile/Play Services, according to the Times of India.

The article noted that the latest version was unveiled at a Huawei Developer Groups event and has new functionalities like Huawei account services, in-app payment services and advertising services.

The system “promises” features like application security, malicious URL and fake user detection, improved privacy and has a new Safety Detect security detection service.

While the new system seems to be on its way to being a rival in the industry, one of Huawei’s rotating chairman, Eric Xu, indicated that the company is going to take a hit in revenue and won’t be as successful as it was in the first part of 2020 as it was in 2019.

Xu wrote in a letter to employees that the company will have to work hard despite the Huawei ban in the U.S.

Source: Times of India

Related Articles

Features

Dec 24, 2019

8:00 AM EST

Here are the top Canadian telecom stories of 2019

News

Dec 18, 2019

3:11 PM EST

Huawei Mate X revamp to get launch at MWC

News

Dec 31, 2019

8:41 AM EST

‘Survival will be our first priority,’ says Huawei rotating chairman in NYE letter

Comments