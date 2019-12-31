Huawei Mobile Services gets more functionality

The beta version of the Huawei Mobile Services 4.0 seems to be on track to be poised as a rival to Google’s Mobile/Play Services, according to the Times of India.
The article noted that the latest version was unveiled at a Huawei Developer Groups event and has new functionalities like Huawei account services, in-app payment services and advertising services.
The system “promises” features like application security, malicious URL and fake user detection, improved privacy and has a new Safety Detect security detection service.
While the new system seems to be on its way to being a rival in the industry, one of Huawei’s rotating chairman, Eric Xu, indicated that the company is going to take a hit in revenue and won’t be as successful as it was in the first part of 2020 as it was in 2019.
Xu wrote in a letter to employees that the company will have to work hard despite the Huawei ban in the U.S.
Source: Times of India
