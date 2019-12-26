Canada Computers’ Boxing Day sale ends January 2

Canada Computers & Electronics’ Boxing Day sale starts today and ends on January 2nd.
Here are some of the deals available in Canadian dollars.
- LG 60UM6900 Smart 4K UHD TV: now $649.99 and comes with a free LG SK1 Soundbar
- Asus Vivobook Pro Notebook 15.6-inch FHD: now $799.99 with a free Asus ROG gaming mouse
- Elgato Game capture HD60 S: now $159.95
- Google Chromecast Ultra 4K: now $69.99 / Chromecast: now $35
- Xbox One wireless controller: now $49.99
- DualShock 4 wireless controller: now $49.99
- Google Home Mini: now $29
- Amazon Echo Dot: now $29
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker: now $99
- Seagate 2TB Blue USB 3.0 portable Backup Plus Slim: now $69.99
- Zenbook ScreenPad Notebook: now $1,399
There are tons of different devices on sale, customers just need to head to Canada Computer’s website.
