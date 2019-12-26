PREVIOUS|
News

Canada Computers’ Boxing Day sale ends January 2

Dec 26, 2019

3:03 PM EST

Canada Computers & Electronics’ Boxing Day sale starts today and ends on January 2nd.

Here are some of the deals available in Canadian dollars.

  •  LG 60UM6900 Smart 4K UHD TV: now $649.99 and comes with a free LG SK1 Soundbar
  • Asus Vivobook Pro Notebook 15.6-inch FHD: now $799.99 with a free Asus ROG gaming mouse
  • Elgato Game capture HD60 S: now $159.95
  • Google Chromecast Ultra 4K: now $69.99 / Chromecast: now $35
  • Xbox One wireless controller: now $49.99
  • DualShock 4 wireless controller: now $49.99
  • Google Home Mini: now $29
  • Amazon Echo Dot: now $29
  • Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker: now $99
  • Seagate 2TB Blue USB 3.0 portable Backup Plus Slim: now $69.99
  • Zenbook ScreenPad Notebook: now $1,399

There are tons of different devices on sale, customers just need to head to Canada Computer’s website.

