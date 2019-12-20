EB Games Boxing Week sale goes from December 26 until 31

EB Games’ Boxing Week sale is offering games up to 75 percent off.
The sale is available from December 26th until 31st.
There’s a PlayStation 4 bundle with a DualShock 4 wireless controller with God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for $80 off — $299.99 until January 2nd. Additionally, you can get the 1TB Xbox One S for $249.99 until January 3rd.
EBGames Boxing Day Flyer 2 of 2 (Dec 26 – Dec 31)
– Code Vein $55
– Super Monkey Ball $40
– Civ VI (PS4 / XBO) $50
– Man of Medan $20
– more pic.twitter.com/am7i7C5hDT
— Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) December 20, 2019
Here’s a list of some of the games on sale:
- Outer Worlds: now $49.99, was $79.99
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Fallen Order: now $59.99, was $79.99
- NBA 2K20 for Xbox One: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption II: now $49.99, was $79.99
- Borderlands 3: now $49.99, was $79.99
- Code Vein: now $54.99, was $79.99
- Days Gone and Marvel’s Spider-Man are both on sale for $29.99 until January 3rd
- Witcher on the Nintendo Switch: now $69.99, was $79.99
- The Nintendo Switch Pro controller: now $74.99, was $89.99
- Save $20 on select Switch Games like Astral Chain, Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Skyrim
Source: @Llbabinz
Comments