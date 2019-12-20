PREVIOUS|
News

EB Games Boxing Week sale goes from December 26 until 31

The sale offers games up to 75 percent off

Dec 20, 2019

2:29 PM EST

0 comments

EB Games Canada

EB Games’ Boxing Week sale is offering games up to 75 percent off.

The sale is available from December 26th until 31st.

There’s a PlayStation 4 bundle with a DualShock 4 wireless controller with God of WarThe Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for $80 off — $299.99 until January 2nd. Additionally, you can get the 1TB Xbox One S for $249.99 until January 3rd.

Here’s a list of some of the games on sale:

  • Outer Worlds: now $49.99, was $79.99
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Fallen Order: now $59.99, was $79.99
  • NBA 2K20 for Xbox One: now $39.99, was $79.99
  • Red Dead Redemption II: now $49.99, was $79.99
  • Borderlands 3: now $49.99, was $79.99
  • Code Vein: now $54.99, was $79.99
  • Days Gone and Marvel’s Spider-Man are both on sale for $29.99 until January 3rd
  • Witcher on the Nintendo Switch: now $69.99, was $79.99
  • The Nintendo Switch Pro controller: now $74.99, was $89.99
  • Save $20 on select Switch Games like Astral Chain, Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Skyrim

Source: @Llbabinz

Related Articles

News

Dec 14, 2019

2:01 PM EST

EB Games taking signups for an Xbox Series X newsletter

News

Dec 12, 2019

11:30 AM EST

EB Games Canada drops big holiday flyer in lead up to Christmas

News

Nov 28, 2019

2:29 PM EST

EB Games offers Black Friday trade-in deals on games and consoles

Comments