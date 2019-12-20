Motorola delays Razr foldable due to high demand

Motorola is reportedly delaying the launch of its Razr folding smartphone in North America.
According to BNN Bloomberg, the company is delaying the launch due to high demand. “Motorola has decided to adjust Razr’s presale and launch timing to meet consumer demand better,” the company told BNN Bloomberg in a statement.
Further, Motorola said it’s working to “determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch.”
While Motorola didn’t tell BNN when the device would go on sale, it did indicate there wouldn’t be a “significant shift” from the original launch timeline.
Motorola announced the Razr in November, and it was supposed to become available for pre-order in the U.S. starting in December before shipping in January. No Canadian launch date was announced, but Motorola indicated the phone would come to Canada in early 2020. Telus recently launched a sign-up for notifications about pre-order availability.
It’s important to note that Motorola didn’t blame the delay on technical issues. Other manufacturers with foldable devices, such as Samsung, have experienced issues. The South Korean company’s first foldable device, the Galaxy Fold, was delayed due to problems with debris getting underneath the display and damaging it. Initially, the repaired Galaxy Fold wasn’t going to come to Canada, but Samsung later changed its mind.
The phone is expected to cost $1,499 USD (roughly about $1,973 CAD) when it does launch.
Source: BNN Bloomberg
Comments