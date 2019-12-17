LifeLabs discloses cyberattack potentially impacting 15 million customers

LifeLabs has disclosed that it has faced a cyberattack that could have potentially impacted the information of 15 million customers.
It has stated that the information of the 15 million customers was on computer systems that were potentially accessed in the breach that took place in late October. The company paid a ransom to secure the data.
The majority of impacted customers are located in British Columbia and Ontario. Investigations have revealed that there are around 85,000 impacted customers from 2016 or earlier located in Ontario. LifeLabs says it is working to notify these customers directly.
The information that could have been accessed includes names, addresses, emails, logins, passwords, dates of birth, health card numbers and lab test results.
LifeLabs says it has already notified the privacy commissioner and is investigating the matter. It has also notified its government partners.
The company says it has fixed the system issues relation the criminal activity and has placed additional safeguards to protect customers’ information.
LifeLabs says that any customer who is concerned about the breach can receive one free year of protection that includes dark web monitoring and identity theft insurance. More information about this can be found here.
Source: LifeLabs
Comments