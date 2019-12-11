PREVIOUS|
Vancouver-based Habour Air successfully flies fully electric commercial aircraft

Dec 11, 2019

The first-ever seaplane was manufactured in 1910 — and the aircraft has come a long way since.

On Tuesday, December 10th, an electric seaplane took flight on the Fraser River, marking the first test of a commercial fully electric aircraft. Vancouver-based Harbour Air performed the test flight. Greg McDougall, the founder and chief executive of Harbour Air, flew the yellow retrofitted, six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver floatplane.

McDougall flew a total of three minutes in the air over Richmond, British Columbia, before landing.

According to CBC, this is the first flight in a two-year process required to get the plane certified for commercial use.

Reportedly, Habour Air collaborated with MagniX, a Seattle-based company, to design the e-plane’s propulsion system. The seaplane features NASA-approved lithium-ion batteries that were also used on the International Space Station.

Source: Harbour Air, CBC

