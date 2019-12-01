Costco reveals Cyber Monday deals on tech products

Costco Canada has started its Cyber Monday deals early and has discounts on laptops, headphones, smart home products and more.
Here are the deals:
- Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones are $50 off
- HP Pavilion 15-cs30003ca for $649.99 ($150 off)
- HP Pavilion 15-cs3023ca for $1,049.99 ($150 off)
- Sonos Beam Soundbar, Shadow edition is $100 off
- Sonos Playbar Soundbar with Mount is $170 off
- Google Home Mini for $39.99 ($30 off)
- Google Home for $69.00
- Google Nest Hub for $89.00 ($80 off)
- Google Nest Hub Max for $249
- Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera is $199
- Acer CBS-132-12LR Chromebook for $199.99 ($50 off)
- Acer Aspire 5 Laptop for $799.99 ($100 off)
- Dyson Humidifier with Cleaning Kit for $399.99 ($200 off)
- Lorex 1080p Indoor/ Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Camera for $99.99 ($30 off)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with Arc Mouse is $280 off
- Microsoft Surface Book 2 is $380 off
- Garmin DriveAssist 51 LMT-S GPS for $229.99 ($50 off)
- Skullcandy Hesh 3.0 BT Wireless Headphones for $79.99
- Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor for $199.99
- Dell XPS 15 i7-8705G for $2,399.99 ($300 off)
- Dell Inspiron 17 i7-1065G7 for $1,119.99 ($180 off)
- Nikon Coolpix B500 Camera for $299.99
You can check out Costco’s full list of Cyber Monday deals here. It’s unclear when Costco’s Cyber Monday deals will end so act fast if you’re interested!
Source: Costco Canada
Comments