Pokémon Sword and Shield are Nintendo’s highest-grossing Pokémon games in Canada

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are not only the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch games, but they’re also the highest-grossing Pokémon titles in Canada. Nintendo has not released specific Canadian sales numbers for the game.
It’s not surprising that these two games are outselling previous entries in the series. Sword and Shield are Pokémon’s debut main-entry releases for Nintendo’s Switch. Additionally, the game costs about $35 CAD more than previous main-entry games, as Nintendo’s handheld titles are usually cheaper.
Sword and Shield is currently Nintendo’s eighth best-selling game worldwide for the Switch, with the title selling more than six million copies since its release last week. If the game maintains this pace, it could surpass Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as Nintendo’s number one selling game for the Switch.
That said, Sword and Shield still has a long way before that happens. As of September 30th, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold more than 19 million units worldwide.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield is available now for $79.99.
