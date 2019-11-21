PREVIOUS|
Pokémon Sword and Shield beats record for Nintendo’s fastest-selling Switch game

Nov 21, 2019

1:31 PM EST

Despite only being released just last Friday, Pokémon Sword and Shield has already sold more than six million copies.

This news comes from a tweet from The Pokémon Company’s official Twitter account. With six million copies sold, Sword and Shield is already the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch title ever.

It’s important to note that Pokémon Sword and Shield even surpassed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s record, which sold five million units in its first week. However, it’s unclear if Pokémon will be able to beat Smash Bros.’ 12 million units sold within three weeks.

It’s impressive Nintendo and The Pokémon Company were able to sell this many copies so quickly considering the controversy surrounding the latest entry in the Pokémon series. Many have complained that the games’ animations are outdated and are also unimpressed with Game Freak opting not to include more than half of the series’ Pocket Monsters.

At the launch Pokémon Sun and Moon at the launch were also Nintendo’s fastest-selling games.

Currently, Nintendo’s top three best selling games for the Switch are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Mario Odyssey. Given Sword and Shield‘s current pace, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the game end up being one Switch’s top-selling titles.

As of right now, Pokemon Sword and Shield is Nintendo’s eighth best-selling Switch game.

Source: Pokemon Company Via: The Verge

