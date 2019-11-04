PREVIOUS|
The Asus ZenFone 6 to get Android 10 soon

This is one of the hotly anticipated phones of the year

Nov 4, 2019

2:42 PM EST

The Asus ZenFone 6 is starting to get updated to Android 10 in some parts of the world.

Asus has told MobileSyrup that the phone is available in Canada, but it’s website still says it’s coming soon.

We’ve also been able to go hands-on with the device, so it seems likely that it will launch before the end of the year.

So far, when we’ve tested the device, it’s been running a version of Android 9, so it would be nice to see it with the latest version of the Android OS.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Asus for more information regarding the Android 10 update and the release date for the device.

Source: GSMArena

