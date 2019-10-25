Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in November

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms for those who are fans of niche content. For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in November.
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: season 12 (11/04/2019)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 10 (11/07/2019)
- Keeping up with the Kardashians: season 17 (11/07/2019)
- Killer Siblings: season 1 (new episodes weekly) (11/07/2019)
Here are some of the currently ongoing shows on the streaming service.
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen New episodes every Tuesday – Saturday
- Snapped: season 26 New episodes every Monday
- True Hollywood New episodes every Monday
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta New episodes every Monday
- Below Deck New episodes every Tuesday
- The Real Housewives of Orange Country New episodes every Wednesday
- Botched New episodes every Wednesday
- The Real Housewives of Dallas New episodes every Thursday
- Relentless with Kate Snow New episodes every Thursday
- The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes New episodes every Sunday
