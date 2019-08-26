Resources
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September 2019

Aug 26, 2019

6:25 PM EDT

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.

Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in September.

September 1st

  • At Eternity’s Gate

September 5th

  • The Bouncer
  • The Con is On
  • Vice

September 12th

  • Dragged Across Concrete

September 13th

  • El Corazon de Sergio Ramos
  • Undone

September 19th

  • Drunk Parents
  • Five Feet Apart
  • The Family Man (2019)

September 20th

  • Savage X Fenty Show

September 26th

  • Thursday Night Football
  • Hotel Mumbai
  • The Beach Bum
  • The Poison Rose

September 27th

Transparent: season 5 finale episode

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.

Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, American Gods and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, and many other platforms.

