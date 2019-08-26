Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September 2019

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in September.
September 1st
- At Eternity’s Gate
September 5th
- The Bouncer
- The Con is On
- Vice
September 12th
- Dragged Across Concrete
September 13th
- El Corazon de Sergio Ramos
- Undone
September 19th
- Drunk Parents
- Five Feet Apart
- The Family Man (2019)
September 20th
- Savage X Fenty Show
September 26th
- Thursday Night Football
- Hotel Mumbai
- The Beach Bum
- The Poison Rose
September 27th
Transparent: season 5 finale episode
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.
Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, American Gods and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, and many other platforms.
