Here’s what’s coming to Crave in September 2019

Bell has announced the content that’s coming to its Crave video streaming platform in September.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date.
We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO is an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
Crave will no longer provide a list of what’s leaving the service in their monthly highlights.
September 1st
- Dog Day Afternoon (Starz Programming)
- Any Given Sunday (Starz Programming)
- Scarecrow (Starz Programming)
- Bottle Rocket (Starz Programming)
- Starksy & Hutch (Starz Programming)
- Big Bang Theory: season 8
September 5th
- Giant Little Ones (Crave + Movies + HBO)
September 6th
- The Favourite (Crave + Movies + HBO)
- Mary Queen of Scots (Crave + Movies + HBO)
- Red Dog (Starz Programming)
- The Book Thief (Starz Programming)
- Boyz n’ The Hood (Starz Programming)
- My Sister’s Keeper (Starz Programming)
- Girl Interrupted (Starz Programming)
- Wolves at the Door (Starz Programming)
- 21 (Starz Programming)
- Marvel’s Agents of Shield: season 6
- James Davis – Life From the Town
- Blue Bloods: season 9
- Couples Therapy @ midnight
September 7th
- Gary Owen #DoinWhatIDo @10:30pm ET
September 9th
- The Deuce: season 3 @9pm ET
September 11th
- In the Shadows of Towers: Stuyvesant High @9pm ET
September 13th
- Hummingbird Project (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Welcome to Marwen (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Room 104 @ 11pm ET (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Jack the Giant Slayer (Starz Programming)
- Battle of the Year (Starz Programming)
- Gangster Squad (Starz Programming)
- Constantine (Starz Programming)
- The Devil’s Advocate (Starz Programming)
- Marie Antoniette (Starz Programming)
- Living Out Loud (Starz Programming)
- Amazing Race Canada: season 7
- Arrow: season 7
- Chris Distefano – Size 38 Waist
- Murder in the Bayou: season, episode 1 @9pm ET
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: seasons 1-11
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: seasons 1-4
September 15th
- Ramy: season 1 (Starz Programming)
September 20th
- We Die Young (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Nights in the Rodanthe (Starz Programming)
- When the Game Stands Tall (Starz Programming)
- Dirty Harry (Starz Programming)
- Blow (Starz Programming)
- The French (Starz Programming)
- Masterchef: season 10
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: season 4
- Jeff Dunham @ JFL
- Trevor Moore – The Story of Our Times
- Roast of Alec Baldwin
September 25th
- Buzz @8pm ET (Crave+Movies+HBO)
September 27th
- Crypto (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Isn’t It Romantic (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- The Bucket List (Starz Programming)
- Insomnia (Starz Programming)
- Oblivion (Starz Programming)
- Terminator 4: Salvation (Starz Programming)
- Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (Starz Programming)
- Rebel Without a Cause (Starz Programming)
- Anatomy of a Murder (Starz Programming)
- W5: season 54, episode 1
- Amy Schumer Presents: Sam Morrill – Positive Influence
