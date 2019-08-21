Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in September 2019

In September, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Atomic Blonde, The Dark Tower and Bad Moms. Series like Grey’s Anatomy: season 15, Disenchantment: part 2 and The Good Place: season 3 will also be coming to the service.
September 1st
- Awakenings
- Black ’47
- Blow
- Dirty Dancing
- Elna
- Family Guy: season 17
- For the Birds
- Geostorm
- It
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- Mune: Guardian of the Moon
- Olmo & the Seagull
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups
- Premonition
- Second Act
- Spookley the Square Pumpkin
- The Beguiled
- The Blind Side
- The Book of Henry
- The Cat in the Hat Knows a lot About That!: season 1
- The Dark Tower
- The Mothman Prophecies
- The Natural
- The Walking Dead: season 9
- Uncle Naji in UAE
September 2nd
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: season 2, parts 1 and 2
September 3rd
- Mapplethorpe
September 4th
- Casino
- Murdoch Mysteries: season 12
- Pitch Perfect
- Pitch Perfect 2
- The Purge
- The Purge: Anarchy
- Scarface
- The Tale of Desperaux
- The World We Make
September 6th
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing — Netflix Family
- Elite: season 2 — Netflix Family
- Hip-Hop Evolution: season 3 — Netflix Original
- Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father: season 3 — Netflix Original
- The Spy — Netflix Original
September 7th
- Dragons’ Den: season 13
September 8th
- The Bietchley Circle: San Francisco: season 1
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services: season 1-2
September 10th
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — Netflix Original
- Evelyn — Netflix Original
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 — Netflix Original
September 12th
- The I-Land — Netflix Original
- The Mind, Explained — Netflix Documentary
September 13th
- The Chef Show: volume 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Head Count
- Hello, Privilege, It’s Me, Chelsea — Netflix Documentary
- Kabeneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — Netflix Original
- The Ranch: part 7 — Netflix Original
- Tall Girl — Netflix Film
- Unbelievable — Netflix Original
September 15th
- Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — Netflix Documentary
- Edge of Darkness
- Flipped
- Homeland: season 7
- Ravenous
- Steal a Pencil for Me
- The Other Woman
September 17th
- Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
- The Last Kids on Earth — Netflix Family
September 20th
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie — Netflix Film
- Criminal — Netflix Original
- Disenchantment: part 2 — Netflix Original
- Fastest Car: season 2 — Netflix Original
- Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — Netflix Documentary
- Las del hockey — Netflix Original
September 23rd
- Team Kaylie — Netflix Family
September 24th
- Atomic Blonde
- Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — Netflix Original
September 25th
- Abstract: The Art of Design: season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Birders — Netflix Documentary
- Glitch: season 3 — Netflix Original
- Lethal Weapon: season 3
- This Is Us: season 3
September 26th
- Explained: season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Grey’s Anatomy: season 15
September 27th
- Bard of Blood — Netflix Original
- Dragons: Rescue Riders — Netflix Family
- The Good Place: season 3
- In the Shadow of the Moon — Netflix Film
- The Politician — Netflix Original
- Skylines — Netfix Original
- Sturgill Simpson Presents SOund & Fury — Netflix Anime
- Vis a vis: Season 4 — Netflix Original
September 29th
- Nerve
- Tiny House Nation: volume 2 — Netflix Original
September 30th
- Mo Gilligan: Momentum — Netflix Original
- Bad Moms
- Chip and Potato: season 1
- Rush Hour 3
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
- Storm Boy
- What Men Want
- Wonder Park
Netflix Original Vagabond will also join the service in September.
Last Chance
- The Notebook (09/01/2019)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (09/06/2019)
- Happy Gilmore (09/06/2019)
- Kindergarten Cop (09/06/2019)
- 17 Again (09/14/2019)
- Drug Wars: season 1 (09/14/2019)
- Dear John (09/29/2019)
- Midsomer Muders: series 1-19 (09/30/2019)
