3rd-gen Amazon Echo and Echo Dot now available in Canada

Amazon has officially launched its newest Alexa-powered Echo and Echo Dot models in Canada.
The 3rd gen Echo Dot’s most notable addition is its four-digit LED panel, which can display time, outdoor temperature and timers.
The new Echo Dot costs $79.99 CAD and can be ordered from Amazon.ca in either ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Heather Gray,’ ‘Plum’ or ‘Sandstone.’
Meanwhile, the 3rd gen Echo features better speakers and a revised fabric-based design.
The smart speaker can be ordered from Amazon.ca for $129.99 CAD in ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Heather Gray,’ ‘Sandstone’ or ‘Twilight Blue.’
Source: Amazon Canada
