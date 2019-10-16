News
3rd-gen Amazon Echo and Echo Dot now available in Canada

Oct 16, 2019

6:56 AM EDT

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

Amazon has officially launched its newest Alexa-powered Echo and Echo Dot models in Canada.

The 3rd gen Echo Dot’s most notable addition is its four-digit LED panel, which can display time, outdoor temperature and timers.

The new Echo Dot costs $79.99 CAD and can be ordered from Amazon.ca in either ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Heather Gray,’ ‘Plum’ or ‘Sandstone.’

Meanwhile, the 3rd gen Echo features better speakers and a revised fabric-based design.

The smart speaker can be ordered from Amazon.ca for $129.99 CAD in ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Heather Gray,’ ‘Sandstone’ or ‘Twilight Blue.’

For more on Amazon’s new fall products, check out MobileSyrup‘s hands-on impressions.

Source: Amazon Canada

