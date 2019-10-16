News
PREVIOUS|

Sony kicks off two-week Halloween sale on the PlayStation Store

Oct 16, 2019

8:09 AM EDT

0 comments

Man of Medan Conrad

Sony has launched a two-week Halloween-themed sale on the PlayStation Store.

Now, gamers can save on more than 200 PlayStation 4 games — many of which are either outright horror games or at least feature some spooky elements.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

It’s worth noting that The Forest was developed by Vancouver-based studio Endnight Games, while Man of Medan features the voice and likeness of Richmond, B.C.’s Shawn Ashmore.

The full list of Halloween deals can be found here. The sale runs until November 1st.

Image credit: Bandai Namco

Related Articles

News

Oct 9, 2019

2:26 PM EDT

Sony says it’s still figuring out PlayStation 5 backward compatibility details

News

Oct 15, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

HP Canada running ‘7 Days of Deals,’ offering up to 50 percent off

News

Oct 15, 2019

10:09 AM EDT

Google Stadia will launch in Canada on November 19

Reviews

Oct 14, 2019

10:05 AM EDT

Sony WF-1000XM3 Review: These earbuds sound great if you can get them in your ears

Comments