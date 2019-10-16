Sony kicks off two-week Halloween sale on the PlayStation Store

Sony has launched a two-week Halloween-themed sale on the PlayStation Store.
Now, gamers can save on more than 200 PlayStation 4 games — many of which are either outright horror games or at least feature some spooky elements.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan — $27.99 CAD (regularly $39.99)
- DayZ — $46.89 (regularly $66.99)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- The Evil Within 2 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- The Forest — $17.54 (regularly $26.99)
- Hitman 2 — Gold Edition — $45.49 (regularly $129.99)
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition — $53.54 (regularly $113.49)
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Vampyr — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
It’s worth noting that The Forest was developed by Vancouver-based studio Endnight Games, while Man of Medan features the voice and likeness of Richmond, B.C.’s Shawn Ashmore.
The full list of Halloween deals can be found here. The sale runs until November 1st.
Image credit: Bandai Namco
