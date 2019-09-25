Ring’s two new smart home cameras are coming to Canada

Not to be overshadowed, Ring released two new smart home cameras at Amazon’s Alexa hardware event that are coming to the Canadian market.
The new cameras are called ‘Ring Indoor Cam’ and the ‘Ring Stick Up Cam.’ The indoor camera has been built to be used inside, as you may have guessed. It features a stand so it can be placed on any flat surface. The Stick Up Cam is more interesting since it’s incredibly versatile. It’s also meant to be wall-mounted, but it can also stand up like the indoor version.
Both cameras record in 1080p HD video, can record at night, feature two-way talk technology and motion-activated recording. The Stick Up Cam also has wider viewing angles.
What makes the Stick Up Cam so unique is that it can run off of batteries, a traditional wall socket, or users can buy a solar attachment. It’s also able to work both indoors and out.
Amazon also announced a new mode that turns off the cameras when the user is at home and then turn them on when they leave.
You can pre-order the Indoor Cam for $79.99, and it will ship on December 4th. The Stick Up Cam is a bit more expensive at $129.99 CAD, and it ships on October 23rd.
