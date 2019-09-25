Here’s what coming to BritBox in October 2019

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to its British programming-focused streaming service in October.
The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month, offers access to such series as Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
In October, the service will add the following programming:
October 8th
Shakespeare & Hathaway Season 2 (Canadian SVOD premiere) — mystery drama series
October 11th
Code Blue: Murder (North American premiere) — true-crime murder investigation series
October 15th
The Victim (BritBox Original) — drama-thriller series
October 18th
Blandings (new to BritBox) — comedy series
October 21st
Country File: Autumn Diaries (North American premiere) — nature docuseries
October 22nd
The Bay (North American premiere) — crime drama series
October 25th
- Britannia Awards (world premiere) — live stream of BAFTA Los Angeles’ awards ceremony honouring Jane Fonda, Jackie Chan, Jordan Peele, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Steve Coogan
- Taggart Seasons 9-11 (BritBox premiere) — crime drama series
October 29th
Jekyll and Hyde — made-for-TV movie about Dr. Jekyll
BritBox can be accessed on Roku, Apple TV 4th Gen, all iOS and Android devices, AirPlay, Chromecast, and online at www.britbox.com/ca.
