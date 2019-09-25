Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what coming to BritBox in October 2019

Sep 25, 2019

8:07 PM EDT

0 comments

The Victim

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to its British programming-focused streaming service in October.

The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month, offers access to such series as Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In October, the service will add the following programming:

October 8th

Shakespeare & Hathaway Season 2 (Canadian SVOD premiere) — mystery drama series

October 11th

Code Blue: Murder (North American premiere) — true-crime murder investigation series

October 15th

The Victim (BritBox Original) — drama-thriller series

October 18th

Blandings (new to BritBox) — comedy series

October 21st

Country File: Autumn Diaries (North American premiere) — nature docuseries

October 22nd

The Bay (North American premiere) — crime drama series

October 25th

  • Britannia Awards (world premiere) — live stream of BAFTA Los Angeles’ awards ceremony honouring Jane Fonda, Jackie Chan, Jordan Peele, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Steve Coogan
  • Taggart Seasons 9-11 (BritBox premiere) — crime drama series

October 29th

Jekyll and Hyde — made-for-TV movie about Dr. Jekyll

BritBox can be accessed on Roku, Apple TV 4th Gen, all iOS and Android devices, AirPlay, Chromecast, and online at www.britbox.com/ca.

Related Articles

News

Feb 15, 2018

11:09 AM EDT

BritBox by BBC and ITV streaming platform debuts in Canada for $8.99 a month

News

Jan 17, 2019

1:58 PM EDT

BritBox streaming video service now has 500,000 subscribers

News

Sep 10, 2019

1:24 PM EDT

Apple TV+ streaming service to launch on November 1 in Canada

News

Sep 12, 2019

1:37 PM EDT

Apple TV+ will support 4K, Dolby Vision and Atmos

Comments