Learn to make Canadian butter tarts with Overwatch cookbook

Blizzard launched the Overwatch: The Official Cookbook — need I say more?
Overwatch, the game that came out in May 2016, is getting its own cookbook. The cookbook releases on October 1st, and you can get it from Amazon Canada or the Blizzard Store.
It looks like on Amazon the listing price is $47 but it’s on sale right now for $38.37 CAD. On Blizzard’s website it’s $35 USD ($46.42 CAD) but there’s also a $12 USD shipping fee.
This cookbook has recipes inspired by the game’s heroes, which is great as the Overwatch has characters from all across the globe.
This cookbook includes ramen, sundaes, alcoholic beverages and Canadian Butter Tarts. Overwatch’s Canadian character is Pharah, an offense-focused hero who got retconned into being part-Canadian in the 2016 Reflections digital comic.
There’s even a treat that’s in the shape of Orisa’s head.
The Overwatch Grand Finals take place on September 29th, with the Vancouver Titans facing off against the San Francisco Shock. The winning team will take home $1,100,000 USD ($1,456,251.50 CAD).
Comments