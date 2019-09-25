McDonald’s Canada adds job application features to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

McDonald’s Canada has launched a new smart speaker feature that helps users apply for jobs through voice commands
With both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, users can now say “Alexa” or “Hey Google” followed by “help get me a job at McDonald’s.”
They will then be asked a series of short questions about their location and ideal position before being sent a link via text to continue the application process.
The new McDonald’s voice functionality is available in both Amazon and Google smart devices and Google Assistant and Alexa apps on smartphones. Back in March McDonalds also held a one-day virtual hiring event that allowed job seekers to apply for a job at the fast-food restaurant through Snapchat.
McDonald’s says that more than 50,000 of its staff have gone on to become IT professions, with 35,000 having careers in teaching and 59,000 launching their own small businesses.
The voice-initiated process is available in both English and French in Canada.
