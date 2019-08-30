Amazon Canada discounts Amazon Echo devices during Labour Day sale

During this long weekend, Amazon Canada knows Canadians love discounts, especially ahead of back-to-school. The massive online retailer has slashed the prices of most of its Echo-enabled devices. Here’s the complete list of price cuts we’ve found:
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $59.99 (14% off or save $10)
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $39.99 (20% off or save $10)
Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $249.00 (15% off or save $50)
All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera for $229.99 (30% off oe save $100)
Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $35 (50% off and save $35)
Echo Show 5 for $79.99 (20% off and save $20)
Echo (2nd Generation) for $79.99 (38% off and save $30)
Echo Spot for $129.99 (24% off and save $40)
Previous Generation Kindle Oasis E-reader for $319.99 (26% off and save $110)
Fire HD 10 Tablet for $149.99 (25% off and save $50)
Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $209 (16% off or save $40)
Insignia 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition for $169.99 (16% off or save $50)
You can check them all out here at Amazon Canada
