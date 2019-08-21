Rogers has announced that its IPTV service Ignite TV is making its way to New Brunswick.
This service will support both English and French, along with catered voice navigation that understands both northern and southern Acadian accents.
“We’re excited to bring Ignite TV to our New Brunswick customers in the language of their choice,” said Eric Bruno, senior vice president of Rogers’ 5G, content and connected home products, in a recent press release. “This is just one of the ways we are changing the TV experience.”
Originally, Ignite TV was English-specific in Canada, which makes this the first time the service is available in French.
Rogers says that over 500 New Brunswick employees helped thoroughly test Ignite TV.
For those who don’t know, Ignite TV allows consumers to navigate through programs and apps using just voice commands easily.
The service integrates live TV, On Demand, Netflix and other apps into an ‘all-in-one’ search platform, showing people where and how to watch a selected program.
You can find more information on Ignite TV by checking out our break-down of the service or by going to Rogers’ website.
Comments