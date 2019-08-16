Best Buy’s special mobile sale offers iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $0

Every few months, Best Buy Canada holds a Friends and Family Sale that’s focused on mobile products.
This weekend, from August 16th to 18th, the electronics retailer is running the promotion once again.
Here are some of the most notable smartphone offers:
- iPhone XR 64GB — $0 (regularly $330) + free $300 Best Buy gift card [on select two-year Premium Plus Plans with Bell]
- iPhone 8 64GB — $0 (regularly $120) + free $200 Best Buy gift card [on select two-year Medium Plans with Koodo]
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $0 (regularly $210) + free $100 Best Buy gift card [on select two-year edge 40 Plans with Rogers]
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $0 (regularly $100) + free $300 Best Buy gift card [on select two-year Premium Plus plans with Bell]
More information on the Friends and Family Sale can be found here. It’s worth noting that Best Buy’s site only offers a “sneak peek” at the deals.
Other unlisted deals, including discounts on phone accessories, will also be offered. The Friends and Family Sale will run in regular Best Buy stores and the retailer’s smaller Best Buy Mobile locations.
Comments