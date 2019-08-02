OMNI to broadcast federal leaders’ election debates in third-languages

As part of the Canadian Debate Production Partnership, Rogers’ OMNI Television will broadcast coverage of the federal leaders’ upcoming debates in four additional languages beyond English and French.
A press release said that the debates will be live in Cantonese, Italian, Mandarin and Punjabi on OMNI Television and OMNITV.ca.
“It is vital for all Canadians to be fully informed on key issues that will impact our country’s future, and OMNI continues to take great pride in delivering this important experience to voters in their mother tongue,” said Colette Watson, senior vice-president of TV and broadcast operations at Rogers, in the release.
The group of news organizations that will produce the two federal election debates in the second week of October includes CBC News, Radio-Canada, Global News, CTV News, The Toronto Star and the Torstar chain, HuffPost Canada, HuffPost Quebec, La Presse, Le Devoir, L’Actualité.
The CBC reported that the partners will promote, produce and distribute the French and English leaders’ debates, which will be available for free.
The article noted that anyone can stream the debates for free. Aside from third-languages, the debates will be available in English, French, some Indigenous languages and non-official languages, American sign language, Quebec sign language, closed captioning and described video.
