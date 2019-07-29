iOS 13 beta 5 has few new tweaks and improved mouse support

Apple released the latest iOS 13 and iPadOS developer previews with a few new features.
On the iPad, users can now choose how tight they want the grid of apps to be. Users can choose either a four by five or a six by five grid.
Users can also dial down the size of the mouse pointer to make it smaller than before.
There are also a few changes in iOS 13. The most exciting one is that Apple has paired the volume indicator with some haptic feedback.
For anyone that uses the Shortcuts app this next change is likely a bummer, but Apple has gotten rid of the ‘Automations tab.’
iOS users are going to have to look forward to screenshots with rounded corners as well.
Screenshots are now captured with rounded corners on iOS 13 developer beta 5. #iOS13DevBeta5 #iOS13 #iOSBeta5 #iOSDeveloperBeta5 #iOS #preview #iPhoneXSMax pic.twitter.com/4BcjqHs83N
— 9TechEleven (@9techeleven) July 29, 2019
Beyond that, both versions of the OS are getting new wallpapers in the Home app, a new animation when users switch from Light to Dark mode.
There are new goals and medals in the Move app.
Apple has made some good improvements to the share sheet in iOS 13 beta 5:
– The share sheet now has sections for Favorites, actions for the current app, and everything else
– Sections are visually grouped together
– Shortcuts can be added to favorites
(Beta 4 on the left) pic.twitter.com/LIKkRQQtJ7
— Federico Viticci (@viticci) July 29, 2019
Apple has redesigned the share sheet on both iOS and iPad OS so it groups specific actions into categorized lists instead of a slightly more random assortment of icons and commands.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments