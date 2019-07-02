News
Uber Eats testing dine-in options in some cities

It's not in Canada yet, but it's cool

Jul 2, 2019

6:09 PM EDT

Uber Eats app

Uber Eats is testing a new service that allows its users to order food then go to a restaurant and eat it there.

This new feature is only taking place in a few American cities like Austin, Texas and San Diego, California.

What’s notable about this form of ordering is that there is no service fee since Uber doesn’t need to pay a driver to deliver your meal to you.

Uber told TechCrunch that restaurants get 100 percent of the tip left by the user as well.

In a statement sent to MobileSyrup, an Uber spokesperson said “international expansion [of the feature] is top of mind but we have nothing to announce at this time.”

Source: TechCrunch

