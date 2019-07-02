Uber Eats testing dine-in options in some cities

Uber Eats is testing a new service that allows its users to order food then go to a restaurant and eat it there.
This new feature is only taking place in a few American cities like Austin, Texas and San Diego, California.
What’s notable about this form of ordering is that there is no service fee since Uber doesn’t need to pay a driver to deliver your meal to you.
Uber told TechCrunch that restaurants get 100 percent of the tip left by the user as well.
In a statement sent to MobileSyrup, an Uber spokesperson said “international expansion [of the feature] is top of mind but we have nothing to announce at this time.”
Source: TechCrunch
