Intel and automotive industry release self-driving car safety framework

Intel and 10 automotive companies have published the “Safety First for Automated Driving,” a framework geared towards the safe production and management of automated vehicles.
The paper is an extension of Intel’s existing Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS) model for safer autonomous vehicles. Aptiv, Audi, Baidu, BMW, Continental, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Here Technologies, Infineon and Volkswagen partnered with Intel to produce the new framework.
Specifically, the paper outlines 12 guiding principles that automakers should follow when designing self-driving vehicles. Companies are advised on what capabilities their vehicles should support, as well as what can be done to properly implement them.
The guiding principles relate to the following:
- safe operation
- operational design domain
- vehicle operator-initiated handover
- security
- user responsibility
- vehicle-initiated handover
- interdependency between the vehicle operator and the automated system
- safety assessment
- data recording
- passive safety
- behavior in traffic
- safe layer
Ultimately, the framework intends to reduce the number of accidents and related injuries that can come about due to driverless vehicles.
Source: Intel
