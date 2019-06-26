News
64 percent of Canadians use their phone to watch online video: study

Jun 26, 2019

2:54 PM EDT

Sixty-four percent of Canadians reported that they use their smartphone to watch online video, according to a recent study conducted by MTM, a Canadian research organization.

People are more likely to watch video on their phone if they have a newer device, according to the study.

Eighty percent of individuals who had a phone that was less than a year old used it watch video. However, among those who had a phone that was more than two years old, only 64 percent used it to watch video.

The study also found that only 50 percent of Canadians reported that they use their TV set to watch video.

Sixty-six percent of Canadians say they use their computer to watch video, making computers the number one device of choice to watch video. Interestingly, only 36 percent of Canadians use a tablet to watch video.

Researchers at MTM conducted the study by surveying 4,175 Canadians across the country. The consultations took place between March and May of this year. The results are accurate within plus or minus 1.5 percent.

Source: MTM

