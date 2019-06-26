Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in July 2019

Every month, Sony offers a number of free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.
From July 2nd until August 5th, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 and Horizon Chase Turbo at no additional cost.
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
Developer: PES Productions (Pro Evolution Soccer series)
Publisher: Konami (Castlevania, Metal Gear)
Genre: Sports
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: August 28th, 2018
Metacritic score: 79
Regular PlayStation Store price: $69.99 CAD
The latest entry in Konami’s long-running soccer sim franchise brings a large selection of real-world licensed leagues and hundreds of famous players, the latter of which having their own unique traits.
The game features myClub and Master League modes to let players pursue their own club career, while local and online play supports up to 4-player matches.
Horizon Chase Turbo
Developer/Publisher: Aquiris Game Studio (Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, Cartoon Network Superstar Soccer Goal!!!)
Genre: Sports
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: May 18th, 2018
Metacritic score: 77
Regular PlayStation Store price: $26.99 CAD
Horizon Chase Turbo is a racing title that throws back to high-octane ’80s and ’90s entertainment like Top Gear and Rush.
The game brings together the feel of arcade-style racers, as well as new music from the composer of classic soundtracks like Top Gear and Rush.
In the meantime, June’s PlayStation Plus offerings can be found here.
Source: PlayStation
