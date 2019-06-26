Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in July 2019

A free soccer game right before the FIFA Women's World Cup

Jun 26, 2019

2:23 PM EDT

0 comments

PES 2019

Every month, Sony offers a number of free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.

From July 2nd until August 5th, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 and Horizon Chase Turbo at no additional cost.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Developer: PES Productions (Pro Evolution Soccer series)
Publisher: Konami (Castlevania, Metal Gear)
Genre: Sports
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: August 28th, 2018
Metacritic score: 79
Regular PlayStation Store price: $69.99 CAD

The latest entry in Konami’s long-running soccer sim franchise brings a large selection of real-world licensed leagues and hundreds of famous players, the latter of which having their own unique traits.

The game features myClub and Master League modes to let players pursue their own club career, while local and online play supports up to 4-player matches.

Horizon Chase Turbo

Developer/Publisher: Aquiris Game Studio (Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, Cartoon Network Superstar Soccer Goal!!!)
Genre: Sports
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: May 18th, 2018
Metacritic score: 77
Regular PlayStation Store price: $26.99 CAD

Horizon Chase Turbo is a racing title that throws back to high-octane ’80s and ’90s entertainment like Top Gear and Rush.

The game brings together the feel of arcade-style racers, as well as new music from the composer of classic soundtracks like Top Gear and Rush.

In the meantime, June’s PlayStation Plus offerings can be found here.

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

News

Jun 26, 2019

11:56 AM EDT

PlayStation Plus sale offers up to 75 percent off dozens of PS4 games

Resources

May 29, 2019

1:12 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in June 2019

News

Jun 8, 2019

2:19 PM EDT

Here are some great PlayStation, Microsoft, Best Buy and EB Games E3 sales

News

Jun 24, 2019

3:34 PM EDT

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite generated only 4 percent of what Pokemon Go did over launch weekend

Comments