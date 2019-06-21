Amazon Canada launches ‘Prime Reading’ giving members free unlimited access to books

Amazon Canada just launched ‘Prime Reading’ which gives Prime members unlimited access to a selection of popular Kindle books and comics without an additional cost.
With Prime Reading, members are able to read as much as they want from a rotating selection of books. The bestsellers selection includes J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and books by Canadian authors like Emma Donoghue’s Room and Sara Gruen’s Water For Elephants.
The comic selection includes popular comics like Black Panther and Star Wars.
You can access Prime Reading benefits through the free Kindle apps for iOS and Android, as well as your PC, Mac, Amazon Fire tablets, and Kindle Devices.
Members will also be able to benefit from Kindle features such as Page Flip and Popular Highlights.
If you’re currently not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get Prime Reading today among other things.
Source: Amazon Canada
