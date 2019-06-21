News
PREVIOUS|

Rogers launches new Ignite WiFi Hub iOS and Android app

The app offers a variety of useful functionality, but only if you're an Ignite TV subscriber

Jun 21, 2019

10:12 AM EDT

0 comments

On Wednesday, Rogers released a new Ignite WiFi Hub app.

Available on iOS and Android, the app allows Ignite TV subscribers to access a variety of their Wi-Fi gateway’s functionality, with much of it focused on allowing parents to control their child’s Wi-Fi usage.

For instance, one feature of the new app allows parents to temporarily pause a device’s Wi-Fi access. In this way, if a parent feels their kid needs a break from the iPad, or they just want their child to come to the dinner table, they can do so easily through the app. Rogers has also built in a suite of parental controls, as well as a bedtime mode to help kids wind down for the night.

Elsewhere, the app allows users to remotely restart their Ignite WiFi gateway; monitor their network, allowing them to see per user usage; and create custom profiles. Inside the app, users will also find tips for optimizing their Wi-Fi signal.

While anyone can download the app, actually taking advantage of its functionality requires an Ignite TV subscription — which has already irked some customers.

It’s also possible to access all of the functionality provided by the app via ignitewifi.rogers.com.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

Business

Jun 14, 2019

2:04 PM EDT

Ryerson University and Rogers unveil new cybersecurity research centre in Brampton

News

Jun 13, 2019

11:42 AM EDT

St. John’s city council approves Rogers’ proposal to install nine Huawei antennas

News

Jun 17, 2019

2:49 PM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [June 17 – June 23]

Comments