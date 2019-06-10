Google tests new taxi safety feature in Maps

Google is testing a new taxi safety feature within Maps.
The feature was first spotted by XDA Developers. When enabled, the new feature allows Maps to track the user as they embark on a taxi ride and deliver an alert anytime their cab driver veers off course by as little as 500 metres. In addition to keeping users safe, it allows them to monitor if their cab driver is trying to make more money off them.
Google is currently testing the feature in India. It’s unclear if the company plans to roll out the feature to users globally.
Image credit: XDA Developers.
Source: XDA Developers
Comments