News
PREVIOUS|

Google tests new taxi safety feature in Maps

Jun 10, 2019

9:59 AM EDT

0 comments

Google is testing a new taxi safety feature within Maps.

The feature was first spotted by XDA Developers. When enabled, the new feature allows Maps to track the user as they embark on a taxi ride and deliver an alert anytime their cab driver veers off course by as little as 500 metres. In addition to keeping users safe, it allows them to monitor if their cab driver is trying to make more money off them.

Google is currently testing the feature in India. It’s unclear if the company plans to roll out the feature to users globally.

Image credit: XDA Developers.

Source: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Jun 10, 2019

10:51 AM EDT

Google Pixel 4 renders leak, device allegedly spotted in wild

News

Jun 7, 2019

4:12 PM EDT

Google looking to sign lease at new office space in Toronto

Business

Jun 10, 2019

9:57 AM EDT

China quietly holds meetings with tech giants to talk consequences of Trump’s ban

News

Apr 1, 2019

8:57 AM EDT

Play ‘Snake’ like its 1998 again thanks to Google Maps and April Fools

Comments