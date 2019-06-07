Google promises to diversify search results, will prevent sites from appearing multiple times

Google has announced that it will diversify its search results by ensuring that a single site will not appear multiple times in top results.
This change comes after users submitted feedback to the platform stating that they would often receive several listings from the same site in the top results.
Google hopes to provide more site diversity in its results with this new change.
This site diversity change means that you usually won’t see more than two listings from the same site in our top results. However, we may still show more than two in cases where our systems determine it’s especially relevant to do so for a particular search….
— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 6, 2019
However, the company says users may still see more than two results from the same site if the system believes that it is extremely relevant.
In a separate tweet, Google explained that “site diversity will generally treat subdomains as part of a root domain.”
Listings from subdomains and the root domain will all be considered from the same source.
Source: Google
