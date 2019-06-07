SyrupCast Ep 199: A Netflix tax could be on the horizon

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup staff reporter, Shruti Shekar is joined by the Editor of The Wire Report, Anja Karadeglija, to do a deep dive into the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review.
For the past few years, the Canadian government has promised to review the Broadcasting Act and the Telecom Act – both of which date back to the early 1990s. Finally, last year, the government appointed a panel of seven experts to lead a review of this legislation. The panel has been accepting written submissions from various companies and organizations within the media and telecom industries to inform their final report, which is due to release sometime this month.
Ahead of this anticipated report, Shruti and Anja breakdown the written submissions of a handful of key players. With the exception of Shaw, one thing all of the major companies involved seem to agree on is a Netflix tax.
Shruti and Anja also ask the question, why should we care about a legislative review of the Broadcast and Telecom Acts?
