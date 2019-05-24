On-demand dog walking app Spot expands to Toronto

On-demand dog walking service Spot has launched in Toronto.
With the mobile app, Torontonians can book walks for their dogs with verified walkers. Walks are guaranteed to take place within 90 minutes or service is free. Walks are private, with dogs only being walked either on their own or with other dogs from the same household.
Spot says walkers go through an intensive interview process that includes a criminal background check, with only one percent of interviewees landing the job. Each walker has an in-app profile with a bio and rating from other Spot users.
Dog owners will be provided with a free key lockbox for walkers to access their homes. All walks can be tracked in-app via GPS and walkers will report when dogs have gone to the bathroom.
Spot charges $15 for a 15-minute backyard break to $30 for a 1-hour walk. Walks can be requested individually or on a recurring basis to save 10 percent Each walk is covered by premium pet insurance coverage of up to $2 million CAD.
“There are more than 230,000 dogs in the area according to the City of Toronto, and life can get busy for dog owners,” Spot co-founder John Minchin said in a press statement. “Our goal is to make dog ownership easier and more accessible for dog lovers with busy lives so we can help drive dog adoption across the city, and across Canada.”
To that end, Spot says it will donate 10 cents from every 10 minutes of walking to local animal rescues and shelters. Altogether, the company has a goal of donating at least $5,000 each quarter to a different organization.
Toronto is the fourth Canadian city to be serviced by Spot, following Calgary, Edmonton and Victoria.
The Spot Dog Walking app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS. You can earn a free walk by registering in the app.
Meanwhile, those in interested in applying to become a Spot dog walker can do so here.
Comments