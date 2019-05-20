Maven, the car rental program from General Motors, is shutting down in eight of its 17 North American locations but Toronto is continuing to operate.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, GM decided to shutter the service in cities that were not showing strong customer demand, such as Boston, Chicago, and New York City.
“We’re shifting Maven’s offerings to concentrate on markets in which we have the strongest current demand and growth potential,” a spokesperson for General Motors said in a statement.
In addition to Toronto, Maven will continue in Ann Arbor, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, and Washington.
Maven, which is available on iOS and Android, launched in Toronto February 2018 with 40 vehicles, including the Chevrolet Volt, Cruze, Malibu, Spark, Trax, Tahoe, Equinox, Buick Encore, GMC Yukon, Acadia and Cadillac XT5 or ATS. Vehicle pick-up locations now include Bloor West Village, Liberty Village, King West, the Entertainment District, Ryerson University, the Danforth and the Eaton Centre.
Pricing for Maven in Canada is $8 per hour and the company limits mileage at 288 km per 24-hour period.
