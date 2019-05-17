Motorola RAZR foldable phone spotted in unsourced video

Dreams can come true it seems.
An unsourced video of the foldable Motorola RAZR smartphone has surfaced.
While it’s possible that this is a promotional video from Motorola, as of right it’s still unofficial. As a result, we don’t know for sure if this is actually Motorola’s often-rumoured foldable RAZR phone.
The 33-second clip was originally posted on China-based micro-blogging site Sina Weibo.
When folded the smartphone looks similar to the iconic Motorola RAZR of yesteryear. That said, when it unfolds the phone features a long, full display.
The clip shows that users will be able to use the outside panel to look at the time and read notifications. The video also highlights the hinge and reveals three different colour variants.
What’s interesting is that the phone seems only to have one camera on its rear. It’s possible that the small screen on the selfies front will act as a viewfinder when taking selfies.
Source: Pocketnow
