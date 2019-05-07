Android Q’s latest beta now available on 15 non-Pixel devices

Google released a new blog post revealing that the Android Q beta 3 is now available.
The new update is available on the original Google Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series. That said, the full list is longer than we expected.
Here are all the devices that will get the Android Q beta.
- Asus ZenFone 5Z
- Essential PH-1
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- LG G8 ThinQ
- OnePlus 6T
- HMD Global’s Nokia 8.1
- Oppo Reno
- Realme 3 Pro
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- Tecno Spark 3Pro
- Vivo X27
- Vivo Nex S
- Vivo Nex A
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9
The update brings along a native dark theme, new iPhone-like gesture navigation and more. To download the beta follow this link.
The fact that these devices are getting the latest beta is a good sign. It shows that Google is working with other manufacturers to get Android updates out faster.
Hopefully, this means we’ll see Q roll out quicker than any previous version of Android.
