Android Q’s latest beta now available on 15 non-Pixel devices

May 7, 2019

2:53 PM EDT

Google released a new blog post revealing that the Android Q beta 3 is now available.

The new update is available on the original Google Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series. That said, the full list is longer than we expected.

Here are all the devices that will get the Android Q beta.

  • Asus ZenFone 5Z
  • Essential PH-1
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • LG G8 ThinQ
  • OnePlus 6T
  • HMD Global’s Nokia 8.1
  • Oppo Reno
  • Realme 3 Pro
  • Sony Xperia XZ3
  • Tecno Spark 3Pro
  • Vivo X27
  • Vivo Nex S
  • Vivo Nex A
  • Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 9

The update brings along a native dark theme, new iPhone-like gesture navigation and more. To download the beta follow this link.

The fact that these devices are getting the latest beta is a good sign. It shows that Google is working with other manufacturers to get Android updates out faster.

Hopefully, this means we’ll see Q roll out quicker than any previous version of Android.

