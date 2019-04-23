Arlo smart video doorbell leaks, release may be imminent

Currently, home security company Arlo has only offered audio doorbells, but that might change soon with the release of a smart video doorbell.
As spotted by Zatznotfunny.com, I-View Now, which equips some of Arlo’s products with alarm-monitoring services, has leaked Arlo’s upcoming smart video doorbell.
“See and respond to guests from anywhere with crystal clear 2-way audio and 2MP full HD video,” I-View Now wrote on its website of Arlo’s video doorbell. Additionally, the doorbell is labelled as “Coming soon!” on I-View Now’s site.
Specific release and pricing information is not yet known, however.
Via: CNET
Comments