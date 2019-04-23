News
PREVIOUS|

Arlo smart video doorbell leaks, release may be imminent

One of Arlo's partners spilled the beans on the upcoming video doorbell

Apr 23, 2019

12:31 PM EDT

0 comments

Arlo smart video doorbell

Currently, home security company Arlo has only offered audio doorbells, but that might change soon with the release of a smart video doorbell.

As spotted by Zatznotfunny.com, I-View Now, which equips some of Arlo’s products with alarm-monitoring services, has leaked Arlo’s upcoming smart video doorbell.

“See and respond to guests from anywhere with crystal clear 2-way audio and 2MP full HD video,” I-View Now wrote on its website of Arlo’s video doorbell. Additionally, the doorbell is labelled as “Coming soon!” on I-View Now’s site.

Specific release and pricing information is not yet known, however.

Via: CNET

Related Articles

Reviews

Jul 11, 2015

11:00 AM EDT

Netgear Arlo connected camera review

News

Apr 23, 2019

5:25 PM EDT

Apple could be working on Apple Pencil paintbrush accessory with haptic feedback

News

Apr 23, 2019

5:24 PM EDT

Beyoncé’s award-winning album Lemonade is available on Spotify, Apple Music and more

News

Apr 23, 2019

4:42 PM EDT

AT&T to keep using ‘5Ge’ after lawsuit settled

Comments